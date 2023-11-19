ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,533 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,311 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $219,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 166.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $602.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $613.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.87 and its 200 day moving average is $499.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

