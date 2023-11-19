ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 220,181 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Realty Income worth $171,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,215,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,018. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

