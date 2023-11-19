ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Caterpillar worth $246,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.86 on Friday, reaching $253.07. 3,438,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

