ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,021 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $184,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

