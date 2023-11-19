ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,088 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $243,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.