ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 35,668 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of General Dynamics worth $170,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,561. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

