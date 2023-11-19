Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,360,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,788 shares of company stock worth $141,136,481. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. 3,636,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,762. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

