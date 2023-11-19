Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 49,749,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,165,434. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.53, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

