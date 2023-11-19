Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.62. 7,524,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

