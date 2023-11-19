Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,793,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

