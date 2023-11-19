Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 22,991,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

