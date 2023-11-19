Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

