Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

PSX opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

