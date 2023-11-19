Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

