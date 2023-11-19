Payden & Rygel Sells 67,400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $275.75. 2,604,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,682. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $280.79. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

