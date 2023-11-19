Payden & Rygel Sells 55,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.78. 2,474,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

