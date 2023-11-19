Payden & Rygel Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $335.04. 14,519,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,275,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $338.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.62.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,204,363 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

