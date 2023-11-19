Payden & Rygel Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Payden & Rygel lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

CVX stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759,151. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.74 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

