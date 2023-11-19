Payden & Rygel Has $20.33 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Payden & Rygel grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dover by 3,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 334,549 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 788,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,979. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

