Payden & Rygel Has $16.73 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 10,868,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,548. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

