Payden & Rygel Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

DIS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 12,201,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

