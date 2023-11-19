Payden & Rygel Buys 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.76. 983,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

