Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 51,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 8,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

About Parkit Enterprise

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

