Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Paramount Global worth $35,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,776.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $6,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 962.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 245,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up 0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 17.25. 44,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 13.40 and a twelve month high of 29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

