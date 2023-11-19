Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 234 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.16. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

