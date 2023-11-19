Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

