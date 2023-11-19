Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $359,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

