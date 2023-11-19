Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

