Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,463 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

