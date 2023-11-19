OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

OUT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -44.78%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

