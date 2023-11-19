ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

