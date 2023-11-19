Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $190,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 983,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,940. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.