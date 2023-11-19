NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 6,353,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.