Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $115.36. 4,793,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,024. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

