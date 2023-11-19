Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.72. 372,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,169. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $528.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.56 and its 200 day moving average is $482.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

