Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.78. 3,209,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,132. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

