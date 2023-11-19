Nelson Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 897 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $247.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,563,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,455. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

