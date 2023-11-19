Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 64,146,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 28,200,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

