Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $318.25. 694,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

