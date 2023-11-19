Morgan Stanley Increases Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE PFG opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

