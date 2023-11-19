Morgan Stanley Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $38.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

JXN opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

