Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,705. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $411.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.