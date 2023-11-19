Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,664 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VALE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 18,139,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,148,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

