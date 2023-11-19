Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

MNMD opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,652. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

