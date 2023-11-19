MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

