Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.30. 2,365,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,711. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day moving average of $391.54. The stock has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

