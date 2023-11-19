Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $100,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock traded up $22.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,403.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,454.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,419.51.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $1,544,641. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

