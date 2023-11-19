Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Trading Up 9%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 328,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 748,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

