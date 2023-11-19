Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.32.

LOW stock opened at $203.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

