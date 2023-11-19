Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.03). Approximately 493,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,174,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £9.36 million, a PE ratio of -281.00 and a beta of -1.21.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

